TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the Town of Union.

The victim said that her boyfriend, 66-year-old Brian Sanks, tried to smother her in her sleep, threatened to shoot her with a pistol, and threatened to use a taser baton on her.

Sanks was taken into custody and an Extreme Risk Protection Order was issued on behalf of the victim.

Deputies served the protection order to Sanks and found an illegal loaded Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver, pistol ammunition, a taser baton, and drug paraphernalia at his house.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

Criminal Obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Sanks was arraigned and remains in custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in Broome County Court today.