BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dallas D. Tong, 26 of Whitney Point, was arrested on September 30th for assaulting another inmate.

Police say that Tong punched another inmate in the face. That inmate was transported to UHS General Hospital for X-Rays.

The victim is currently housed in the medical unit with a fracture to the eye socket and cheekbone.

Tong was charged with assault in the second degree and will be arraigned in Town of Dickinson Court. He continues to be remanded to the Broome County Jail.