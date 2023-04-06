JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 5th, Johnson City police responded to the area of Grand Avenue in Johnson City for reports of a man threatening a child with a shotgun.

Police arrived on the scene and allegedly found 24-year-old Zachariah Lunn, of Kirkwood, with a loaded 12 gauge.

Lunn then allegedly led police on a foot pursuit while still in possession of the gun.

Police say he ran through several backyards before going into an acquaintances residence on Grand Ave.

He was taken into custody at the home.

Another Kirkwood man, 33-year-old Burton Seward, was also involved in the incident.

Police say that Seward threatened another person with a knife. He was taken into custody without incident.

Seward has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Menacing. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Lunn has been charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Menacing in the 2nd Degree

Obstructing Governmental Justice in the 2nd Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

He was arraigned and released in compliance with NYS bail reform laws.