CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Manlius man has been arrested for threatening a teacher at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison (OCM) BOCES in Cortlandville.

According to the City of Cortland Police Department, the teacher received threatening text messages and voicemails from Joseph Pohl.

The messages allegedly threatened violence against the teacher.

An warrant was obtained and Pohl was arrested and charged with the following:

Making a Terroristic Threat in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree

He was arraigned in Cortland City Court and sent to the Cortland County Jail on $2,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.