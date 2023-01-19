JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man has been arrested following an altercation with a Johnson City Police Officer.

Police say that 19-year-old Jericho Thomas stole merchandise from a Johnson City store and then fled from security.

JCPD located Thomas at a nearby location and attempted to place him under arrest.

Thomas allegedly began to fight and struggle with the arresting officer, causing injuries to the officers’ arm and shoulder.

The injuries required medical treatment and the officer is still recovering.

Thomas was eventually taken into custody and charged with the following:

Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Petit Larceny

Resisting Arrest

He was released in compliance with NYS bail reform laws.