CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the City of Cortland Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of kids in the Cortland High School, along with complaints of kids in the community, who have been in possession of THC vape pens.

THC vape pens are similar to an electronic cigarette, but they contain cannabis concentrate instead of nicotine.

The sale of THC vape pens to people under 21 is illegal in New York State.

Through an investigation, it was determined that teenagers as young as 13 were buying THC vape pens from the All In One Market located at 23 Clinton Avenue in Cortland.

The City of Cortland Police Department conducted a sting where an officer witnessed minors purchase THC vape pens without being asked for ID.

As a result, 21-year-old Abdulla Saleh Omar was arrested for Unlawful Sale of Cannabis.

Due to several sales of THC vape pens to kids and for selling THC vape pens without a NYS license, the police department confiscated all THC products from All In One Market.

According to police, the confiscated products have a retail value of over $59,000.

Omar was released on appearance tickets and is set to return to Cortland City Court on March 3rd.

This is an ongoing investigation.