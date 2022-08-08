ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last night Ithaca Police Officers arrested a man for DWI after he ran his vehicle into a building in downtown Ithaca.

Last night shortly after 10 P.M., Ithaca Police was called to the 200 Block of East Green Street for a report of a vehicle hitting a nearby building. When officers arrived on the scene they conducted an investigation which revealed that the driver, Ernest Grant, was intoxicated.

While being placed under arrest the driver initially resisted the officer’s attempts, however, officers were able to place him into custody without any injuries. After being transported to the Ithaca Police Department, and processed, he was released to a sober third party.

Ernest Grant was arrested for the following charges:

Driving While Intoxicated – NYS V and T Law – Misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest – NY Penal Law – Misdemeanor

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations

This Google Map shows the area where this incident occurred. The pin is placed for 200 E. Green St. and is not an indication of the exact location of the incident.

The damage to the building that was struck was reported to be minor and documented by the Ithaca Police Department. Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the following methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips