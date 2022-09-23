CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland man was arrested for arson in the early-morning hours of September 17th.

Police and fire were dispatched to 10 Northcliffe Road Apartment 515 for reports of an active building fire. Upon investigation, it was determined that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail through the window in attempt to catch the apartment on fire.

According to police, a Molotov cocktail is an incendiary bomb consisting of a glass bottle containing gasoline and a rag as a wick.

A victim in the residence received minor burns to her body, and there was fire and smoke damage in the apartment before it could be extinguished.

Through investigation, police determined that Jeremy Jenney had thrown the weapon through the window. Jenney had allegedly been in a relationship with one of the victims in the apartment and that relationship had recently ended.

Jenney was arrested by the Cortland City Police Department and charged with the following felonies:

Arson in the First and Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Assault

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Aggravated Family Offense

He was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail without bail.