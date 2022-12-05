ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

A New York State trooper was monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 in the Town of Worcester when he observed Anderson driving westbound at a high rate of speed.

The trooper attempted to stop Anderson, but he failed to comply and accelerated.

Police say that Anderson continued to travel at a high rate of speed on I-88 through a work zone in the Town of Maryland, through the Town of Milford, and through both the City and Town of Oneonta.

Ultimately, Anderson was boxed by vehicles and stopped, but he refused to exit the vehicle.

Eventually police were able to take him into custody.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the Worcester Town Court on December 20th.