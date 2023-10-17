TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday after allegedly causing physical harm to a student on a school bus.

On October 13, at approximately 4:26 p.m., Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported harassment complaint. During an investigation, it was determined that Kobe Tetreault of Cortlandville allegedly engaged in a physical dispute with an 11-year-old boy while on a school bus. During the incident, Tetreault allegedly struck the victim multiple times victim and placed him in a chokehold, obstructing his breathing.

Tetreault was arrested and charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing; a Misdemeanor, Endangering the Welfare of a Child; a Misdemeanor, and Harassment in the Second Degree; a Violation.

Tetreault was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he processed and arraigned on the charges through the central arraignment process. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on October 25.