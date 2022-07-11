FRANKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 2nd, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident on County Route 21 in the Town of Franklin.

At the accident scene, it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of New York City in June of 2022. Police searched the vehicle and found a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, a loaded firearm, and a quantity of money.

There were three people in the vehicle and all three were transported to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the accident.

One of the individuals, Victor V. Grandel of Brooklyn, was eventually taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies and was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Grandel was arraigned at the Town of Colchester Court and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility to answer for the charges at a later date.