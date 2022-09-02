WILLET, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.

The 15 year old was transported to Upstate Medical Center and treated for internal injuries.

Through investigation, it was determined by law enforcement that Michael Townsend was operating his UTV in a reckless manner and struck the teenage victim.

On August 31st, Townsend, 32 of Willet, responded to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment.

Townsend was processed and issued an appearance ticket. He is set to appear in the Town of Willet Court on October 6th.