NANTICOKE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the morning of January 6th, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a firearm in Glen Aubrey.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man fired a shotgun round through the wall of a residence on Leekville Road.

Deputies arrived and located the suspect, Shawn Sabo, 30, inside and still armed.

Sabo complied with commands and was detained without incident.

An investigation determined that Sabo was involved in a physical domestic dispute and threatened to harm himself with the weapon before shooting through the wall.

He was transported to the sheriff’s office and charged with the following:

8 counts of felony Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Nobody was injured during the incident.