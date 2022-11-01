BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.

The incident occurred on June 11th and nobody was injured.

Kristopher Duncan, 45, pled guilty to the felony charge of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Duncan will be sentenced to 4 years in New York State prison on January 27th of 2023. He was previously convicted of felony Criminal Contempt in 2017 in Clinton County.

“The possession of illegal, unlicensed firearms by felons creates a danger to the public. Luckily, no one was injured during this incident. Our local law enforcement will continue to apprehend those who illegally possess firearms,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.