BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of all charges.

It was found that Coffey did not cause serious injury to a Broome County Corrections Officer, and did not obstruct, impair, or prevent corrections officers from the administration of law.

Coffey was defended by lead attorney Artan Serjanej and co-counsel Patrick Kilker.

“We are very pleased the jurors in this trial closely listened to the testimony and examined both the evidence and the lack of evidence,” said Serjanej. “Mr. Coffey has maintained his innocence since day one, and the jury made the right decision – justice was served.”