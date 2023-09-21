TOWN OF TAYLOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Taylor man is facing multiple charges after attempting to subject a victim to sexual abuse for two years.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sex abuse allegations that had occurred between 2021 and 2023 in the Town of Taylor. An investigation revealed that 56-year-old Michael Demott had allegedly attempted to subject one victim to inappropriate contact on several occasions over the time period. The victim and Demott were known to one another.

Demott was arrested on September 16 and charged with Attempted Sex Abuse in the First Degree; a class E felony, Attempted Sex Abuse in the Second Degree; a class B misdemeanor, Attempted Sex Abuse in the Third Degrees; a misdemeanor, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned and released.

Demott is scheduled to appear in the Town of Taylor Court at a later date.