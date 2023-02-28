HANCOCK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Sullivan County man has been arraigned in Delaware County Court and charged with Rape in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

It is alleged that 37-year-old Bobby Smith, of Wurtsboro, forced himself upon another person and engaged in sexual intercourse on May 18, 2021, in the Town of Hancock.

It is also alleged that Smith forcibly touched the woman’s breasts without permission.

He pled not guilty to the charges and was sent to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.