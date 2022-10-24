WILLET, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.

Deputies determined that Ricki Stanton Jr., 42 of Lisle, had allegedly violated a full stay away order of protection and visited the residence of the protected party.

Stanton left the scene prior to police arrival. but was later located and taken into custody.

He was transferred to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and arraigned.

Stanton was then released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in the Town of Willet Court on November 3rd.