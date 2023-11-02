(WIVT/WBGH) – The man who struck and killed 13-year-old Brennan Loveless in a hit and run crash earlier this year, is remaining behind bars for the time being.

Bradley Law pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm and attempted leaving the scene of a fatal accident after admitting that he struck and killed Loveless as the boy was riding his bicycle along Route 7 in Sanataria Springs on New Year’s Day.

He had been released on $10,000 bail but has been back to jail at least three times since killing Loveless. First on charges of physical harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing. Then for missing a court date. And last week for criminal contempt.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says he was remanded following his most recent arrest.

His sentencing in the Loveless case is scheduled for December 5.