(WIVT/WBGH) – The man who admitted killing a 13-year-old boy in a hit and run crash on New Year’s Day is back in Broome County Jail.

35-year-old Bradley Law of Harpursville was booked into the jail last night on a criminal contempt charge.

Law admitted to leaving the scene after striking and killing Brennan Loveless as the boy was riding his bike home along Route 7 in Sanataria Springs.

Both his family and Sheriff Fred Akshar expressed outrage at a plea deal that is supposed to give him one and a third to four years in prison for leaving the boy lying on the shoulder to die.

No word on what the criminal contempt charge relates to although Law is facing separate charges of physical harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing stemming from an arrest in June. And last month, he was also taken to jail for missing a court appearance.

His sentencing in the Loveless case is scheduled for December 5.