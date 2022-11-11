BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29 Doubleday Street in Binghamton.
Investigators found the following inside of the residence:
- 1 loaded 9mm Taurus brand handgun
- Approximately 38 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 4 grams of cocaine
- Approximately $1,000 US currency in suspected drug sales
- Drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances
As a result of the investigation, multiple individuals were arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed. They are listed below along with their charges:
Ike Dismel
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (3 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
Patrice Tillery
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
Christopher Griswold
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)