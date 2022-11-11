BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29 Doubleday Street in Binghamton.

Investigators found the following inside of the residence:

  • 1 loaded 9mm Taurus brand handgun
  • Approximately 38 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 4 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately $1,000 US currency in suspected drug sales
  • Drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances

As a result of the investigation, multiple individuals were arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed. They are listed below along with their charges:

Ike Dismel

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (3 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (1 count)

Patrice Tillery

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (1 count)

Christopher Griswold

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)
  • Photo of the seized firearm
  • Photo of the seized narcotics