ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Numerous arrests were made over the weekend after a drug bust at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta.
New York State Police began an investigation after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdoses. On November 3rd and 4th, a drug task force executed numerous search warrants at the motel on State Route 23.
Nine individuals were arrested for charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Nuisance, and Criminal Trespass.
Policed seized the following items:
- Approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl
- Approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale
- Approximately 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills
- Approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl
- Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl
- Suboxone strips
- Clonazepam pills
- Unidentified pills
- Packaging materials and scales
The investigation is on-going.