ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Numerous arrests were made over the weekend after a drug bust at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta.

New York State Police began an investigation after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdoses. On November 3rd and 4th, a drug task force executed numerous search warrants at the motel on State Route 23.

Nine individuals were arrested for charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Nuisance, and Criminal Trespass.

Policed seized the following items:

  • Approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine
  • Approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl
  • Approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale
  • Approximately 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills
  • Approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl
  • Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl
  • Suboxone strips
  • Clonazepam pills
  • Unidentified pills
  • Packaging materials and scales

The investigation is on-going.