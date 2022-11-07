ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Numerous arrests were made over the weekend after a drug bust at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta.

New York State Police began an investigation after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdoses. On November 3rd and 4th, a drug task force executed numerous search warrants at the motel on State Route 23.

Nine individuals were arrested for charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Nuisance, and Criminal Trespass.

Policed seized the following items:

Approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine

Approximately 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl

Approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale

Approximately 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills

Approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl

Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl

Suboxone strips

Clonazepam pills

Unidentified pills

Packaging materials and scales

The investigation is on-going.