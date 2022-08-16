WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public about information regarding a Kubota UTV that was stolen from the Windsor School District.

The Kubota is part of an agriculture program that the school runs and operates across the street from Windsor High School on Route 79. The program helps to provide fresh produce to the community and develop a hard work ethic among students.

The UTV is regularly utilized by students and staff in said program’s everyday operations.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft is asked to contact the BC Sheriff’s Office using the information below:

Detective O’Brien: 607-778-2334

Tip Line: 607-778-1196

Anonymous Tips Website