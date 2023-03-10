JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Johnson City Police arrested a Kirkwood man for possessing an unlicensed handgun.
36-year-old Justin Button was stopped by police on Main Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers obtained probable cause and searched his vehicle.
They found a loaded .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun that Button did not possess a NYS pistol permit for.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)
Button was arraigned and released in compliance with NYS bail reform laws.