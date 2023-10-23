DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Harpursville man was charged with felony drug crimes after a K-9 Officer discovered narcotics amongst his personal belongings.

24-year-old Zachary Rowe was arrested on October 1 by Officer Royce Terry on a bench warrant. After being taken into custody, Officer Terry and K-9 Officer Riggs conducted a search of Rowe’s personal property. K-9 Officer Riggs is a 2-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. He officially began working with the Sidney Police in August after he became state certified in the detection of narcotics.

During the search, Riggs quickly indicted the presence of narcotics and alerted officers, allowing them to obtain a search warrant. A subsequent police search revealed approximately $7,000 in illegal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Rowe appeared for arraignment on a two-count indictment in Delaware County Court. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony, for allegedly possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell it in the Village of Sidney. He was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony, for allegedly possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it in the Village of Sidney.

Rowe was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

“I commend Sidney Police K9 Handler Terry and K9 Officer Riggs for their thorough investigation of this case. K9 Officer Riggs is a handsome and intelligent dog. He is proving to be an effective weapon in our battle to remove dangerous drugs from our communities,” said Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.