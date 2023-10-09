BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After a three-day trial, a Broome County jury has found a repeat felon guilty of drug crimes once again.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Orlando Torres, 39, of Binghamton was found guilty of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree for possessing over ½ ounce of fentanyl with the intent to sell and one count of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

On August 11, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on an apartment at 65 Schubert Street, in the City of Binghamton. While inside, police located Torres as well as knotted wraps containing approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, and a digital scale.

Torres has four prior felony narcotics convictions. He faces up to 12 years in New York State prison when he is sentenced on November 6.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to vigorously prosecute repeat offenders, who unfortunately, due to New York law, continue to endanger our community,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.