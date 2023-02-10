BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man pled guilty to felony Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child.

Eric Gross admitted that in 2008 he engaged in sexual contact with a child under 13 years old.

He will be sentenced to 4 years in New York State prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

“Abuse cases dating back 15 years are very difficult to prosecute. This resolution saves the victim from having to testify in court and relive the crime. If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, please contact your local police or the DA’s Office.” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.