JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 27-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the midsection on the night of September 20th during a home invasion.

The victim was transported to Wilson Hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

Johnson City Police responded to the shooting and determined that multiple suspects had forcefully entered the victim’s residence, assaulted the victim, and forcefully stole property from a second victim before fleeing the scene.

Three suspects have been located and taken into custody.

On September 23rd, police located suspect Destiany Kleine-Hill, 23, at her residence on Prescott Road in the Town of Chenango. She was taken into custody, charged, and transported for arraignment.

In the early morning hours of September 24th, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Daniel Drive in Chenango. A deputy detained vehicle occupants Justice Marimberga, 20, and David Vanpatten, 21, as he was aware that they were being sought in connection to the Johnson City shooting.

The two were brought to the Johnson City Police Station for questioning and subsequently charged as well. They were transported for arraignment.

All three suspects have been charged with the following felonies and remanded to Broome County Jail.

Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree

Robbery in the 1st degree

Burglary in the 1st degree

Police expect additional arrests as the cases remains under investigation.