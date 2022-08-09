BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man plead guilty to the felony charge of Assault in the Second Degree in relation to a violent domestic incident that occurred back in February.

David J. Maiella, 32, admitted that while in the Village of Johnson City on February 27th, he intended to cause physical injury and did cause physical injury to his child’s grandfather.

Maiella stabbed the man with a knife and a piece of broken glass during a domestic dispute at a residence on Pratt Avenue.

He will serve 4 years in New York State Prison followed by 5 years of post release supervision when he is sentenced on November 10th.