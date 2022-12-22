BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man was sentenced to state prison on an illegal gun charge.

Muhammad Aziz, 23, was sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

In June, the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team raided Aziz’s residence, 305 Grand Avenue in Johnson City, and recovered cocaine, methamphetamine, and an illegal, loaded .9 mm pistol.

“Illegal weapon possession is a direct cause of violence in our community. Those who cannot abide by the law will be held accountable,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.