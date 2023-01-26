BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man pled guilty to a murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

34-year-old Kyle Babola admitted that he killed a man named Scott Grover by striking him numerous times with a machete during a dispute at 330 Floral Avenue in JC.

Babola will be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on April 26th.

“This was an inexplicable, senseless act of violence. By avoiding a trial, we hope that there

can be some closure for the victim’s family. Our thoughts are with them today,” said Michael

A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.