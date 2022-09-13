BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, a 23-year-old Johnson City man pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

On June 15th, Muhammad Aziz was arrested after the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at his home on Grand Avenue.

Police recovered a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, and an illegal and loaded .9 mm pistol.

Aziz will be sentenced on December 12th. He faces up to 5 years in New York State Prison.

“Our local law enforcement agencies are doing an outstanding job of removing illegally possessed weapons from our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.