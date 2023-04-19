JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 18th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a drug bust at 57 Mariam Street in Johnson City.

As investigators entered the residence, the suspect, 34-year-old Carnel McCarden, attempted to flee the residence by diving headfirst through a glass window.

He was armed with two handguns; a stolen Taurus .380 caliber pistol and a loaded Beretta .22 caliber pistol.

McCarden was quickly taken into custody outside of the residence and offered medical treatment for cuts he sustained from the broken glass.

While searching the residence, investigators found 7.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

McCarden was transported to the Johnson City Police Department and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd Degree-Loaded Firearm

Degree-Loaded Firearm Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3 rd Degree-Prior Conviction

Degree-Prior Conviction Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4 th Degree-Firearms

Degree-Firearms Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree-Intent to Sell

Degree-Intent to Sell Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5 th Degree

Degree Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

He was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail pending further court action.