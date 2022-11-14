BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, David Maiella, 32 of Johnson City, was sentenced to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree.

On February 27th, Maiella cut his child’s grandfather on his shoulder and face with a knife and a piece of broken glass.

The grandfather was cut after he intervened in a domestic argument between Maiella and his child’s mother at a residence on Pratt Avenue.

“Domestic calls are the most volatile situations that police respond to. Fortunately, the Johnson City police quickly intervened before things could escalate even further,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.