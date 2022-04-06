ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an alleged attempted robbery suspect.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on April 5, at the CVS Pharmacy on 625 W. Clinton St. in Ithaca.

Police say that the suspect, seen in the picture and being described as a white male, thin build, reddish hair, had entered the business and gone to the pharmacy counter where they had given a note to an employee.

The note demanded that the suspect be given narcotics that were behind the counter and threatened to use a firearm against store employees if the narcotics were not given to the suspect.

The male eventually fled the store in an unknown direction without showing a weapon and without obtaining any narcotics from the CVS.

Officers performed a search of the surrounding areas but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Ithaca Police ask anyone that witnessed the incident or has further information about the possible identity of the suspect, to please contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.

Ithaca Police can be reached at the following lines: