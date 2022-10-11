ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An employee at Claire’s located at the Shops at Ithaca was arrested on September 30th for returning items that she had never bought.

Laura Watkins, 40 of Ithaca, was caught returning items, that she had never purchased, to the store and crediting herself with money.

Numerous returns with large refunds took place over several days totaling over $1,300.

Watkins has been charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

After her arrest, she was processed at State Police Ithaca and released on appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court where she is scheduled to appear on October 13th.