SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A federal inmate pled guilty to mailing threats to a local Federal Judge and two members of Congress.

While in federal prison in 2018, 51-year-old Dennis Nelson mailed a threatening letter to United States District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Binghamton.

Nelson threatened to kill Judge McAvoy and those at the Binghamton federal building with a bomb.

While in a New York State prison In 2019, Nelson also sent letters containing bomb threats to U.S. Representative Anthony Brindisi and United States Senator Chuck Schumer.

A sentencing date has yet to be determined, but Nelson faces 7 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a 3 year term of supervised release.