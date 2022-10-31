BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Kyle Corbin, 24 of Endicott, pled guilty to felony Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband.

Corbin admitted that on March 29th, he brought methamphetamine into the Broome County Jail while he was being booked on an unrelated charge.

He will be sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in New York State prison on January 23, 2023.

“The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division vigilantly prevents dangerous weapons and drugs from entering the Broome County jail, to protect the inmates and correction staff,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Corbin has a prior felony conviction for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals from Tioga County in 2021.