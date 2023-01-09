JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 6th, Johnson City Police responded to a village store for reports of a man publicly masturbating with the bathroom door unlocked.

According to police, approximately 12 patrons walked in on 34-year-old Matthew Baxter masturbating in the family restroom.

Baxter allegedly left the door unlocked, did not announce himself when any of the victims knocked, and made no effort to lock the door after being walked in on.

He was confronted by a store employee, but continued his lewd behavior.

Baxter was arrested and charged with Public Lewdness. He was released with an appearance ticket.

The name of the store was not released.