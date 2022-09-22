STAMFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On September 9th, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an ongoing domestic dispute at a residence in the Town of Stamford.

According to police, Travis R. Loucks of Hobart subjected a female to unwanted physical contact resulting in a dispute. During the dispute, Loucks allegedly took and threw the victims phone out of her reach, causing damage to the phone.

Loucks was arrested and charged with one count of harassment one count of mischief. He was arraigned in the Town of Harpersfield Court where an Order of Protection was granted on behalf of the victim.

Loucks was released and is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Stamford Court at a later date.