OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities employees have been arrested after allegedly assaulting an intellectually disabled adult resident.

On March 8th, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a report and began to investigate the incident.

Investigators determined that 26-year-old Patrick Marrero, of Binghamton, and 24-year-old Jennifer Waayan, of Endicott, caused physical injury to the resident.

Marrero was arrested on March 16th and charged with the following:

Assault in the 3rd Degree

Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

(2) Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st Degree (Felonies)

Waayan was arrested on March 30th and charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the first degree.

Waayan was issued an appearance ticket, and Marrero was arraigned in Tioga County CAP court before being released.