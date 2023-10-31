BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The drugged driver who killed a teenage girl and injured another will soon be considered for release.

On March 11, 2019, Kevin Wilcox struck and killed 16-year-old Harper Stantz and severely injured 19-year-old Britney Laseriko as they were walking home from Recreation Park in Binghamton. Wilcox was driving recklessly and was under the influence of heroin at the time of the incident.

Wilcox, who pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, is set to appear before the New York State Board of Parole to be considered for release to community supervision. He was handed down a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison in June of 2019.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is pleading with the community to join him in opposing the release of Wilcox. Korchak posted a video to his Facebook page on Tuesday encouraging the public to voice their opposition as well.

Letters in opposition to the Board of Parole can be found at this link: doccs.ny.gov.

Defendant information and address for letters to parole board:

RE: Kevin L. Wilcox

DOB: 01/04/1986

DIN# 19B1853

Attn: Guidance Unit

Wyoming Correctional Facility

3203 Dunbar Rd.

P.P. Box 501

Attica, NY 14011

To: M. Johnston

Supervising Offender Rehabilitation Coordinator

Click here to view Korchak’s statement regarding the release of Wilcox.