VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, just after 10 p.m., Vestal Police responded to Kampai Japanese Steakhouse after reports of a large fight.

Police determined that four men entered the restaurant and began to fight with members of a large party of patrons who had been eating inside.

The four males left the location prior to police arrival and have not yet been identified.

Officers encountered many people trying to leave the area when they arrived. According to police, most of the individuals who were stopped and interviewed were uncooperative.

One male was taken to Wilson Hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his forehead and released. A few other minor injuries were reported.

One man was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Witnesses told police that at least one handgun was displayed during the altercation however, there is no evidence that the gun was discharged during the incident.

Police believe that the incident was not random and that the individuals at the restaurant were specifically targeted.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Vestal Police Detective Division at 754-2477. Calls will remain confidential.