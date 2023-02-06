CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.

The operator, 52-year-old Jennifer Phillips of Groton, was found to have a warrant for her arrest.

She was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and a controlled substance.

Phillips was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

She was arraigned, released, and is set to appear in the Cortlandville Town Court on Wednesday, February 8th.