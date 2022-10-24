NEWFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.

Troopers determined that Cypress Jana V. Hill, age 25 of Groton, entered a residence by kicking the door open and then threatened a victim with a knife. Hill was released after the incident.

Again, on October 10th, troopers were dispatched to a report that Hill menaced the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road.

Hill was arrested on October 14th and charged with the following:

Burglary in the First Degree (Felony)

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

She was processed at State Police Ithaca and transported to the Tompkins County Jail for arraignment.