CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office observed a motorcycle driving in the wrong lane of travel without a head lamp in the area of Route 13 and Route 281 in Cortlandville.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the operator fled on the bike and proceeded to commit several traffic violations.

The operator, Joshua Morris, 42 of Groton, was eventually located and taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morris also had a warrant from the Town of Taylor Court on an unrelated matter.

He was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed on his new charges and the arrest warrant.

He has been charged with the following:

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Numerous vehicle and traffic violations

Morris was issued an appearance ticket, several traffic citations, and held at the Cortland County Jail without bail on his warrant charges.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on December 12th.