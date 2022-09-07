BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, a Broome County Grand Jury dismissed serious felony charges against a Binghamton man.

Richard A. Durham was charged with second-degree assault – with intent to cause serious injury to a police officer and resisting arrest.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office presented these charges against Durham to a Grand Jury and the Grand Jury declined to indict him. Durham is now only charged with disorderly conduct, which is a violation, and not considered a criminal-level offense under New York State law, said Durham’s attorney.

The District Attorney’s Office alleged that Durham repeatedly kicked a Binghamton Police Officer who was trying to place him under arrest. The Grand Jury did not find probable cause to move forward with those charges.

“Mr. Durham executed his right to testify to the Grand Jury, explaining what happened on the night in question, and the Grand Jury declined to indict him on criminal charges,” said defense attorney Artan Serjanej. “We thank the Grand Jurors for their attention to the testimony and examination of the evidence in this case.”