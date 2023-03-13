BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Lowndes County, Georgia man pled guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

In August, 23-year-old Emond Williams was pulled over in the area of Broad Avenue and Court street when a Broome County Sheriff’s deputy observed him operating a 2005 Cadillac with a broken stop lamp.

A license check revealed that Williams was wanted in Georgia for a gun-related offense.

This prompted deputies to search his vehicle and they found an illegal, loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

Williams will be sentenced to 3½ years in New York State prison on June 2nd.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to partner with law enforcement, sending felons to prison at double the State average. Removing these individuals from our community, helps keep Broome County residents safe.” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.