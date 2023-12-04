DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Franklin man will spend the next 10 years on probation after admitting to downloading child pornography.

Delaware County District Attorney Elect Shawn Smith announced on Monday that 31-year-old Caleb Lane pleaded guilty to Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class E Felony.

According to a news release from Smith, on August 25, 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip that an online account had recently downloaded a sexually explicit image of a child. NCMEC alerted members of the United States Department of Homeland Security and, in partnership with the New York State Police, an investigation began.

As part of the investigation, records were seized from the Microsoft Corporation. An Internet Protocol (IP) Address was recovered and was able to be successfully tracked down to an address within Delaware County.

Further investigation revealed an email address belonging to Lane. As a result, a search warrant was executed at his residence, and numerous electronic devices were seized. As other individuals reside at this address, it has not been disclosed to the public.

After forensic analysis by the New York State Police Crime Lab, several images and videos of children being subjected to sexual acts were recovered. Lane was arrested on September 29 by Investigator Jeremy Hicks of the New York State Police. He was charged with Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Minor and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor.

On December 4, Lane pled guilty to the charge of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Minor. As part of a plea deal, Lane admitted to possessing an image of a child with an adult man’s penis pressed near the child’s face. He will be sentenced to a ten-year period of felony probation supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Smith praised investigators, NCMEC, and the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network for their work on this case.

“Without the tireless work of Investigators Furman, Hicks, and Marshall, another consumer of Child Pornography would have continued to consume a truly awful product. The sad truth is that without users like Mr. Lane, there would be no demand for criminals to produce these disgusting images and videos. I hope this case illustrates just how much effort is placed into these investigations and that consumers and producers both will be brought to justice by my office,” said Smith. “I would also like to take this moment to refer the public to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). They, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are invaluable resources to us and to victims. If you are a victim, or suspect sexual abuse of a child, we encourage you to call their hotline at 1-800-656-4673.”