NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Just months after being accused of scamming a property owner in Delaware County, a Frankfort contractor has been arrested in connection to another alleged swindle.

37-year-old Michael Salamey was arrested on October 31 by New York State Police at Norwich Bureau of Criminal Investigation for his alleged involvement in a home improvement scam in Chenango County.

After a several months long investigation, police determined that Salamey entered into a contract with homeowners in the Village of Sherburne to complete renovations on their property. The homeowners said they paid Salamey over $33,000 for the project however, he did not finish the work. The homeowners also said Salamey stopped communicating with them shortly after.

Additionally, Salamey hired a land survey company to complete a survey of the home. The company had believed they were paid but after completing the work, they discovered Salamey had allegedly made a payment with a check that had insufficient funding. He also hired a sub-contractor to complete work at the residence and is accused of never fully compensating the contractor for his completed work.

Salamey was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree; a Class D Felony, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree; a Class E Felony, and Petit Larceny; a misdemeanor.

Salamey was arraigned in the Norwich City Court and is scheduled to appear at the Sherburne Village Court on November 16.

In August, Salamey was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Class C Felonies. Salamey was accused of entering a contract with the owner of a real estate development to work on a property in the Town of Roxbury. The owner paid Salamey over $360,000 to install a septic system, underground electric utilities, foundations, and small homes. It was reported that Salamey billed the owner, having said he completed the work, and was paid in full. However, after the owner came to inspect the property, it was discovered that none of the work had been done. It is alleged that Salamey cut off all communication with the owner and was unable to be found. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.